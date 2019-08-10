After weighing several options, the county appears to have reached a solution for the Bridgewater subdivision’s road woes, problems that began when residents of the 31-site community in Maidens were informed that they could be on the hook for roadwork left incomplete when the neighborhood’s developer, Copperstone LLC, went out of business in 2010.
Many residents were outraged to learn last year that they would need to find a way to pay to have the roads brought up to VDOT standards, a condition for approval of the subdivision plat in 2006.
Now however, after exploring a number of options, the county has approved a plan that includes the creation of a Road Service District for Bridgewater.
The district will provide a means to collect between $82,000 and $105,000 that Bridgewater residents could pay toward the road improvements, a figure that represents the remaining balance after the county contributed $164,000 toward the completion of the work and an additional $50,000 to VDOT for turn lanes into the subdivision from Broad Street.
For the next 10 years, each Bridgewater property owner will pay an additional sum twice a year — depending on the size of their lot — to cover the costs.
The fee will be billed with their property taxes, although the full amount may be prepaid if a resident chooses.
The full cost of the road improvement project will include $234,202 to be paid to Blakemore Construction for the completion of the work, a $12,000 project management fee, and a contingency fee to cover any unexpected costs. .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.