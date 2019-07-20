As a Goochland County dispatcher, Tammy Witt is often the person on the other end of the line when someone calls to report any one of countless issues, from a critical medical emergency to a spat with a neighbor. Now, however, a new protocol is revolutionizing the way Goochland dispatchers handle any situation they face.
On June 19, Goochland County launched its new Emergency Medical Dispatch Program. Now callers who contact dispatch are asked a series of carefully scripted questions, each one designed to help better assess what kind of help the caller needs and how critical that need is.
While they once were limited to simply taking the pertinent information and dispatching emergency crews, dispatchers are now able to offer assistance with medical emergencies ranging from heart attacks to gunshot wounds.
“We really are first responders,” said Witt. Next to her at all times is a color-coded instructional guide so that she can still assist callers even in the event that the computer system is not working.
Like every other Emergency Medical Dispatcher, Witt is required to update and refine her new skill set through continuous training and review. Each and every call is monitored, graded and evaluated.
There has been the occasional hiccup. Getting used to the new system is “not something that happens overnight,” explained Major Donald A. Bewkes Jr., and the entire team is still learning the program, how it works.
Still, he said, the difference it has made already has been plain to see.
To Sheriff Jim Agnew, the new EMD system is a shining example of cooperation between several county entities.
“EMD has been a part of our vision for the county since we began planning the design and construction of the new communications center,” said Agnew of the new 8,400 square-foot facility that the county dedicated in November of 2017. “We are very grateful for the partnership we have with Goochland Fire/Rescue and their help in getting this off the ground. Mr. Budesky (Goochland’s County Administrator) and the Board of Supervisors also deserve credit for sharing our vision and funding this initiative.”
As for Witt, she says she couldn’t be more pleased with the way the new system is working — and what it has meant for residents in need of help. Yes, it has been challenging to learn the new protocols, she admitted, but all of her colleagues have been quick to embrace the change.
Just last week, a dispatcher helped a caller give chest compressions to someone who had gone into cardiac arrest. By the time EMS arrived the individual once again had a pulse.
Looking back on the memory, Witt can’t help but smile.
“It is the most gratifying feeling,” she said, “knowing you can help save someone’s life.”
