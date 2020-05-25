Let’s be honest: For some, life under lockdown has not been an entirely terrible thing. Among the less painful parts of being told to stay home for some people include the chance to ditch long commutes (and the requisite fill-ups), spend a little more time with family, and even tackle some projects around the house that probably wouldn’t have ever been completed without this recent quarantine.
And yet, if we are going to be honest we should be totally honest, and that means noting that the proverbial glass for many Americans these past few months has been tough to view as being half full. Many glasses these days, in fact, are looking pretty empty.
It has been estimated by the National Alliance on Mental Illness that one in five adults is battling some form of the condition. If you are among them, there is a good chance that you have been hit hard these past few months.
If one were to sit down and attempt to design a scenario that could bring more varied types of stress — economic, health, family — I doubt you could come up with a worse one than what many people across the nation are facing right now. So much of life as we knew it has been upended, and, even as we celebrate moving into Phase One of the recovery in the Commonwealth, so many unknowns remain in front of us.
As many have pointed out in recent weeks, the unprecedented measures we have been forced to take to combat the viral threat have left few unscathed. Even if you have managed, like the vast majority of Virginians, to avoid being physically sickened by the coronavirus, it’s unlikely you have escaped any impact to your mental health.
What’s important to remember, both for those dealing with mental illness themselves and for those who care for them, is that there are resources available to help.
In Goochland, those resources include the Goochland-Powhatan Community Services Board (CSB), which can be reached at (804) 556-5400, and GoochlandCares, at (804) 556-6260.
Both of these organizations can assist those who feel overwhelmed by the ongoing crisis find access to the help they need. If you need assistance, please reach out. If you know someone else who might, please pass these numbers along.
The battle against COVID-19 may have forced us to distance, but that doesn’t mean we have to face these challenges alone.
