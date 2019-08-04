Ware
Stephanie Garr Adams

Del. Lee Ware, R-65, was recently presented with a 2019 Legislative Champion Award by the Virginia Education Association (VEA). The presentation was made by VEA president Jim Livingston of Prince William at the organization’s Summer Training at the University of Richmond on July 19.  Del. Ware was commended for his work as chief co-patron of House Bill 2037, the “Diversifying Teacher Workforce Act,” reforming licensure criteria for new teachers.  A retired teacher himself, Del. Ware, as chairman of the House Finance Committee, was able to ensure the bill’s passage.

