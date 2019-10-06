Goochland students will have the chance to hear a unique perspective on American history next week.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Kenneth B. Morris, Jr., the Co-Founder and President of Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, will be speaking to students at Goochland Middle School and Goochland High School.
The great-great-great grandson of Frederick Douglass and the great-great grandson of Booker T. Washington, Morris will share a perspective related to the legacies of his forefathers.
Some county residents may have previously heard Morris speak during the 100th birthday celebration for Goochland’s Second Union Rosenwald School last year.
One of a handful of surviving Rosenwald Schools, Second Union’s Rosenwald School was the result of a partnership between philanthropist Julius Rosenwald and famed educator Booker T. Washington in the early part of the twentieth century.
According to published reports, Rosenwald, who had made his fortune as a supplier for and eventual head of Sears, Roebuck and Company, had long harbored personal concerns about the social and economic hardships suffered by black Americans. After being urged by Washington, a former slave who would go on to lead the Tuskegee Institute, to consider helping improve the educational opportunities available to black students across the southern United States, Rosenwald would turn his focus toward the construction of nearly 5,000 small school buildings to be used by black communities.
The Second Union’s Rosenwald School building is now a museum, maintained by the nonprofit Second Union Rosenwald School Museum, Inc., and is focused on educating current and future generations
Mr. Morris is scheduled to speak to students at Goochland High School at 8:25 a.m. and to students at Goochland Middle School at 10:30 a.m. Both presentations will take place in our auditorium. Prior to his presentations, the school division will be hosting a reception for Morris in the Goochland High School Learning Commons.
For more information about Morris and the Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, visit www.fdfi.org.
