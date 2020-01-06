GOOCHLAND – Visiting Fluvanna had knocked down 13 3-pointers. Kobe Edmonds was on fire. Freshman Bobby Gardner met the buzzer with a layup, and his Flying Flucos ended the third quarter leading Goochland by 18 points.
But within the next 3 gametime minutes, the lead was 4.
The Bulldogs went full-force with the full-court press and quickly landed shots off of the turnovers they created. Snead poured in 10 points – 4 from the free-throw line, 6 off of takeaways – as he and Kindrick Braxton combined for a 13-0 run to thrust the Bulldogs back into the mix. Edmonds stayed hot, breaking the run on a bucket. So did the Bulldogs. They drew fouls, and Goochland’s clutch leaders Snead and Kam Holman chipped three more points off the visitors’ lead from the charity stripe. Snead hit a jumper in traffic. Braxton and JB Bell each hit a putback, and Walker Murray netted two off a drive.
And then Holman, with his team down 74-70, drained three from the upper-left arc.
And then Murray forced the turnover…
…and that led to Holman putting-in the assist and drawing the and-one…
…while sending Goochland into a 75-54 lead, and the crowd into a jubilant roar.
Holman added the and-one from the line.
Edmonds tied it briefly again, at 76-all.
Murray knocked down an inbounded pass from behind the arc for three points with 20 seconds left, pushing Goochland back to the point.
Holman hit an insurance layup off of a flurry of rebounding attempts by the Bulldogs capped by a block from Bell.
Edmonds fought back, shrinking Goochland’s lead back down to one.
But with 16 seconds to play, the Bulldogs worked their way through the forest of Fluvanna’s pressure, and Holman netted the last two points from the line to cap his team’s fiery 39-point quarter.
“I just try to take smart shots,” Holman said. “I don’t rush anything – I just let it all come to me naturally.”
The defense held firm against the Flying Flucos’ final drive, and Goochland slammed the book shut on an explosive, high-octane, come-from-behind classic to complete the 18-point rally in the final 8 minutes and edge-past Fluvanna 83-80.
“It was great, loud – intensity…I loved it,” said Holman. “I live for games like those.”
While the Bulldogs blossomed with the press, the seed for their success was planted in the second quarter, when junior Jack Hoffler – who got the start in Monday’s thriller – swatted away Edmonds’ shot off the fast-break to unleash the thundering cheers from the home crowd as his block led to Holman hitting three off a teammate’s kick-out pass.
“That really motivated our guys and just lit a fire under us,” said Goochland head coach Preston Gordon. “He performed well for us – really proud of what he gave us tonight, and it was only 3 points, but he’s one of our best free-throw shooters and he knocked down some clutch free-throws for us. He gave us more than just offense.”
Snead led the Bulldogs with 26 points and added 8 assists and 6 steals. Holman netted 23 points and added 4 steals. They combined for 25 points in the fourth quarter alone. Snead also had the hot-hand in the first quarter, scoring 11 points. Holman made 9 in the second.
Edmonds scored a game-high 34 points.
---- This story will be updated.
