After missing out on spring sports, prom and many other high school milestones, Goochland High School’s Class of 2020 learned May 5 that they will still be able to take part in at least one cherished tradition: graduation.
Appearing in a video posted to the school division’s Facebook page, superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley and Goochland High School principal Dr. Chris Collier announced that this year’s commencement ceremony will be held on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:30 p.m. at the Goochland Drive-In Theater.
Standing in front of the theater’s main gate, Raley acknowledged that the past few weeks have been extremely challenging for students and their families, and said the school division is committed to making sure the seniors are recognized for their accomplishments.
Collier added that he was looking forward to celebrating with the class, and that more details about the event would be provided in the coming weeks.
To Goochland Drive-In owner John Heidel, hosting the ceremony was an easy call.
He and his family have been residents of Goochland County for 20 years, Heidel said, and appreciate the school division’s effort to provide local students with a first-rate education.
“Given the unusual times we’re all living through, with so many activities being cancelled, we didn’t want the 2020 graduates of GHS to miss out on celebrating this important milestone,” Heidel said.
Heidel said he first heard about the concept of hosting graduation ceremonies while speaking with other drive-in owners who were planning to do it, and said he liked the idea immediately.
“While this may not be the traditional venue for a graduation ceremony, it will be pretty cool and memorable for our young men and women,” Heidel said. “We’re proud of them and happy to be a part of it.”
