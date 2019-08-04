After a months-long search for the county’s new Chief of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services, Goochland County Administrator John Budesky announced on Monday that a very familiar face would be filling the position.
Eddie Ferguson, who has been serving as the county’s Interim Fire-Rescue Chief since the resignation of former Chief William MacKay, will officially begin his tenure on Aug. 1.
Ferguson was one of 35 candidates interviewed for the position, Budesky said, but it soon became obvious that he already had the support of the local community.
“I’ve never received so many letters of support for a candidate,” Budesky joked Monday morning, announcing Ferguson’s hire at Goochland’s Company 5 firehouse in front of dozens of local first responders.
A more formal swearing in ceremony for Ferguson will be held in the coming weeks, Budesky said.
Ferguson’s 37 years in the Fire-EMS field began as a volunteer in Goochland County at age 16. He served for almost 17 years as a career Firefighter Paramedic with Chesterfield Fire-EMS.
He also has served as a Flight Paramedic assigned to VA State Police Med-Flight 1, as an ALS Field Training Officer.
He is also a Fire- EMS educator, having served with the VA Department of Fire Programs, the Office of Emergency Medical Services, VCU Center for Trauma & Critical Care Education, Chesterfield Fire-EMS, and other firms teaching fire, EMS, and Hazardous Material Programs across the Commonwealth.
Ferguson was originally hired by Goochland on June 28, 2004 as Deputy Chief.
“I am very pleased to promote Mr. Ferguson into this role,” Budesky said Monday. “Eddie’s significant experience and skills put him in an optimal position to lead this combination department and to advise County Administration and the Board on a multitude of issues now and into the future.”
To Ferguson, the new role will offer both a chance to serve his community and to realize what he described as a lifelong dream.
“I knew as a young child that public safety was my calling, particularly Fire and Rescue, and to one day serve as the Fire-Rescue Chief,” Ferguson said. “I can assure you that I’ll be as dedicated and committed as I have been in the past, while leading the organization forward to meet the present and future demands and challenges. I’m invested in the organization and want nothing more than what is best for our continued success.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.