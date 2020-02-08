The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office, Goochland County Fire/Rescue and the Virginia State Police for the Stock the Shelves Food Drive this month.

The food drive, which will help replenish the GoochlandCares food pantry after the rush of the holiday season, kicked off on Feb. 1 and will run until Feb. 18.

Drop off locations can be found a each of the county’s fire stations and at the county sheriff’s office, located at 2938 River Road in Goochland.

Organizers are seeking donations of non-perishable food items and household goods, including canned meats, bean, fruits and vegetables. Dry goods and cooking staples such as pasta, rice, peanut butter, assorted cereals and flour are also appreciated.

As always, the food pantry is in need of household items, including cleaning supplies, laundry products, disposable diapers and personal hygiene products.

For a full list of items being collected, visit the Goochland County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook, or call GoochlandCares at (804) 556-5260.

Get Started