Food Lion

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation recently awarded $1,725 to GoochlandCares Food Pantry. Last year, the Food Pantry provided food for over 700 Goochland families struggling with hunger. The donation was accepted by Sally Graham, Executive Director of GoochlandCares. She is joined by Food Lion store managers Harry Yurchak (left) and Sandra Burch (right) at the Fairground Road store location.

Tags

