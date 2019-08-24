The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation recently awarded $1,725 to GoochlandCares Food Pantry. Last year, the Food Pantry provided food for over 700 Goochland families struggling with hunger. The donation was accepted by Sally Graham, Executive Director of GoochlandCares. She is joined by Food Lion store managers Harry Yurchak (left) and Sandra Burch (right) at the Fairground Road store location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.