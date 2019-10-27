On Monday, Oct. 28, Goochland County Public Schools and Goochland-Powhatan Infant-Toddler Connection will partner from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to offer developmental screenings for Goochland County residents. On this day, families can bring their children to the preschool on the upper level of the “Goochland Tech” building next to Goochland Elementary School (3140 River Road West) to find out more about their children’s development and school readiness.
The screening staff at this event will include preschool teachers with specialized developmental training; speech-language pathologists for screening speech-language skills and hearing; and other specialists who assist with different aspects of the screenings. Vision and hearing screenings are available at Child Check, but not available for appointments on later dates.
If families are unable to attend these dates, they are encouraged to schedule an appointment for another date.
For more information or to schedule an appointment for another date, contact Jeanine Vassar at (804) 657-2010 or Wendy Travis at (804) 556-5321, ext. 3209.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.