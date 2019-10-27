Goochland High senior Jalyn Burns was recently named one of three finalists for the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association (VRLTA) state culinary student of the year. Burns was recognized as a finalist for the “Rising Pineapple Award” for Outstanding Hospitality and Tourism Student of the Year, part of the Ordinary Awards program administered by the VRLTA. The Ordinary Awards celebrate and honor all of Virginia’s restaurants, lodging establishments and hotels, DMOs, attractions, and more.
The Awards are open to both members and non-members of the Association.
Burns was nominated for this honor because of her performance at the Virginia State SKILLS USA competition in April, her leadership as president of the Goochland SKILLS chapter, her participation in the NASA HUNCH competition to design meals for the international space station, her work at both Salisbury Country Club and Drive Shack, and her GHS senior project: a “pop-up” dinner at Goochland Tech to benefit Sickle Cell Anemia research.
Goochland High culinary teacher Mr. David Booth has witnessed Jalyn’s performance in and out of class and her recognition does not surprise him.
“Jalyn exemplifies what hard work and determination can do. Her efforts over the last four years have produced amazing results, and have propelled both her and the culinary program to new levels. I am proud of the drive she has shown, and it has inspired me to be a better teacher.”
