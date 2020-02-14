GOOCHLAND – Goochland senior Quincy Snead had just completed a mad dash to the basket for a layup when he and senior teammate Kindrick Braxton settled into the full-court press. First Braxton tipped the ball into the air.
Then Snead tipped it, and within a split-second of his initial touch, he high-pointed the grab.
He quickly got the ball to Braxton, who floated up to the net and slammed the one-hander through the hoop for his first gametime dunk, growing the Bulldogs’ first scoring run of the game to 10 points.
“It was pretty nice just getting the opportunity to have a fastbreak by myself and rise up and meet the rim,” Braxton said.
“When you have plays like that, they’re huge,” Goochland coach Preston Gordon said. “It takes your intensity to another level.”
Braxton's dunk was a precursor to the clutch performance he’d provide in the third quarter, when he netted 6 of his 10 game points – including the lead-getting free throw – in a 15-0 run that helped his team break a 28-all tie with Amelia and seize control of Friday’s James River District semifinal with 8 minutes still remaining.
Braxton said he was tired and gassed during that stretch, and it was also a little hot in the gym. But his clutch play, he said, came down to heart.
He and his Bulldogs would win it 59-47.
Goochland junior Kameron Holman went off for 25 points and added six steals, and Snead double-doubled with 11 points and a whopping 10 steals while also contributing five assists and five rebounds. Sophomore J.B. Bell brought down six rebounds.
Goochland was able to generate some of its 23 steals off of its press in the first half, but Gordon felt there were adjustments that it needed to make within the press.
The Bulldogs made the adjustment in the second half, going with a little bit of a different press. They would outscore Amelia 17-4 in the third quarter.
Nine different Bulldogs scored in Friday’s game.
After Amelia opened the game leading 3-0, Snead, Holman, Bell and Braxton all scored to propel the Bulldogs to the point on a 12-0 run. But three consecutive 3s and a layup from the Raiders had the visiting team ahead of Goochland, 16-14, at the end of the first quarter.
Two minutes and six seconds ticked off the clock before Khalil Holman notched a point from the free throw line, and then Kameron put the Bulldogs back in the lead when he converted a takeaway by senior Walker Murray into a jumper that he banked off the backboard.
But after the two teams traded 2-point gains, Kameron drained a 3-pointer, then blocked the ball to set up his own short trip to the basket for a go-ahead layup. Three free throws knocked down by Snead had the Bulldogs leading Amelia 26-24 at the half.
The visitors early in the third quarter would tie the game one more time at 28-all, but once Braxton hit the go-ahead shot from the charity stripe, the rest of the quarter belonged to the Bulldogs. The Raiders would be held scoreless until 7:24 remained in the fourth; they were able to get the lead back down into the single digits, but Kameron continued to find the basket, netting 8 points in the final 8 minutes, and the Bulldogs converted all 10 of their final chances from the line.
The Bulldogs with the triumph earned their third contested victory in the last four days and booked their trip to Buckingham for tomorrow’s district championship contest at 7 p.m.
Being able to muscle out the wins in the later games within a handful of days “definitely takes focus,” and “it takes teamwork,” Braxton said. “We can go deep into our bench when we need it.”
The Bulldogs also had a stretch of six games in eight days earlier in the season. Gordon said that, when they’re able to get through stretches like that, “the adversity that those guys have to face physically, but more mentally” helps prepare them for times like the four-game stretch in five games – which the Bulldogs will conclude with Saturday’s final – and it also helps prepare them for the postseason.
Gordon knows his players are looking forward to this rematch with Buckingham. In their two meetings this regular season, Goochland won the first, 58-55, and Buckingham took the second, 65-48. The Bulldogs are not only looking for redemption with a win tomorrow, but also another district title.
“It’s a big one tomorrow,” Braxton said. “We’ve been looking forward to that game for a long time.”
- This story will be updated.
