Goochland County Commissioner Jennifer N. Brown was recently honored at the 100th Annual Conference of the Commissioners of the Revenue Association by becoming one of the first localities in the Commonwealth to achieve office accreditation.
Accreditation is awarded only to offices which have met the rigorous standards set forth by the Commissioners’ Association. The twelve standards set forth by the Association include education requirements for the Commissioner and staff, customer service, personnel and ethics policies as well as assessment methodology. Each office receiving accreditation has undergone an audit to ensure compliance and will be required to annually demonstrate they continue to meet these standards.
“Commissioner Jennifer N. Brown has demonstrated a commitment to Goochland County and to good governance,” said The Honorable Thomas Blackwell, President of the Association. “This is an honor that was earned through hard work and leadership. It signifies that the Goochland County Commissioner of the Revenue office has met the highest standards of professionalism as set forth by the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia.”
Blackwell further added, “The Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia has always been at the forefront in seeking to improve professional skills and overall performance for the good of the Commonwealth and its localities. In this, our centennial year, commissioners from around the state have worked to attain Office Accreditation in order to ensure greater accountability and increased uniformity with respect to office procedures for all our taxpayers.”
The Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia was formed out of the desire of Commissioners to promote a common understanding of the problems faced in the assessment of taxes and the administration of revenue laws. The Association encourages cooperation with various departments in state government that have a direct relationship to the Commissioner’s office. Various committees within the Association work to promote the education of members and to study tax issues and make constructive recommendation for changes in tax law that will benefit taxpayers and localities.
