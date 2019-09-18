XC 1

Elizabeth Owens was the 1st place finisher in the girls' cross country race held Sept. 11 at Cumberland High School.

 File/Goochland Gazette

CUMBERLAND - Goochland’s Elizabeth Owens won the individual girls race featuring runners from Randolph-Henry and Nottoway, and the girls cross country team swept the top four positions en route to dominating the meet at Cumberland High School 17-44 over Nottoway. Owens ran a 26:34 and was followed in the top four by Taylor Gagnon (26:43), Nadia Esposito (26:53) and Hayley Craig (28:07). Anneliese Rogerson (8th, 29:36), Sarah Creasey (9th, 29:41) and Megan Painter (10th, 29:42) were Goochland’s remaining finishers in the overall top 10.

The boys finished a narrow runner-up in the team race to meet winner Randolph-Henry as the top 5 runners from each team tied at 42-all, with the sixth-place finisher (15th to 20th) breaking the tie. Goochland’s Jackson Hoffler ran 2nd overall (19:18) to Cumberland’s Tanner Cochran (19:06). David Johnson (7th, 21:16), Cody Ware (9th, 21:39) and Grayson Cagwin (10th, 21:53) were Goochland’s remaining finishers in the overall top 10.

Goochland Cross Country will run against Bluestone, Buckingham and Nottoway at Bluestone High School on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m.

