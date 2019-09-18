CUMBERLAND - Goochland’s Elizabeth Owens won the individual girls race featuring runners from Randolph-Henry and Nottoway, and the girls cross country team swept the top four positions en route to dominating the meet at Cumberland High School 17-44 over Nottoway. Owens ran a 26:34 and was followed in the top four by Taylor Gagnon (26:43), Nadia Esposito (26:53) and Hayley Craig (28:07). Anneliese Rogerson (8th, 29:36), Sarah Creasey (9th, 29:41) and Megan Painter (10th, 29:42) were Goochland’s remaining finishers in the overall top 10.
The boys finished a narrow runner-up in the team race to meet winner Randolph-Henry as the top 5 runners from each team tied at 42-all, with the sixth-place finisher (15th to 20th) breaking the tie. Goochland’s Jackson Hoffler ran 2nd overall (19:18) to Cumberland’s Tanner Cochran (19:06). David Johnson (7th, 21:16), Cody Ware (9th, 21:39) and Grayson Cagwin (10th, 21:53) were Goochland’s remaining finishers in the overall top 10.
Goochland Cross Country will run against Bluestone, Buckingham and Nottoway at Bluestone High School on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.