GOOCHLAND – With a 7-0 run, Buckingham had catapulted itself out of a 23-17 halftime deficit and into a 1-point advantage over Goochland in Friday’s James River District semifinal.
That would be their last lead of the game, and it wouldn’t last long.
Junior Gabby Ragone responded quickly, driving to the basket and hitting the layup to put her Bulldogs ahead again.
Her teammate, senior Jalyn Burns, fielded a long pass to net an insurance 2-pointer down low, keeping her team ahead of Buckingham’s follow-up layup.
After that, the other three players who joined Ragone in scoring all of Goochland’s points on Friday – sophomore Emmy Paulin and seniors Burns and Victoria Lopez – contributed to a 10-0 run that put Goochland in control of the semifinal with one more quarter to play.
Ten points would end up being the margin of victory as the Bulldogs defeated the Knights 48-38 to advance to tonight’s district championship game at Goochland High School, as well as earn the win for their eight seniors who were honored on Senior Night.
Ragone led the way with 18 points. Burns scored 11, Paulin netted 10 and Lopez made 9.
Goochland grabbed its first lead of the night on a 3-pointer that Ragone drained down the middle. After Buckingham surged ahead 9-7, Burns knocked down a clutch jumper to tie the game at the end of the first quarter. Paulin, Lopez and Ragone all landed go-ahead buckets in the second quarter as the lead changed hands multiple times, and Ragone followed up her putback with an assist to Burns who made 2 down low, then added another 3-pointer and a free throw to help put Goochland up by 6 at the half.
After the Bulldogs responded to Buckingham’s 7-0 run and returned to the point in the third quarter, they grew their lead to 11 points going into the fourth when Lopez took a pass in the paint from Ragone and turned it into 2 points, Burns added a layup and Paulin, who assisted Burns’ layup, made six shots from the free throw line.
Rebounds and takeaways in the fourth quarter hampered the Knights’ efforts to try and get back into the mix, and Ragone landed 5 of 6 shots from the line in the final 8 minutes. She added six rebounds and three assists.
Paulin also had six rebounds and three assists, Burns added five rebounds and senior Carleigh Gilstrap chipped in key rebounds throughout the contest.
Goochland (17-6) will host Amelia in the James River District Championship game tonight (Saturday, Feb. 15) at 7 p.m.
