GOOCHLAND - Gabby Ragone had gotten fouled on the very first shot attempt just seconds into Saturday’s James River District tournament final versus Amelia. She sank one of her two chances from the charity stripe.
It certainly wouldn’t be the last time her name would appear on the scoresheet.
Ragone went on an incredible run for the Bulldogs. She scored 13 of her team’s 15 first- quarter points, outscored the entire Amelia team 18-16 in the first half and led the Bulldogs to the district championship, 53-30 over the Raiders.
“When my team gets really excited and all hyped, it makes me want to play better,” said Ragone, who was honored as the James River District Player of the Year. “Also, when I see one of my teammates make a good pass or a good shot, that makes me want to step up and help them out.”
Ragone went on a personal 10-0 first-quarter run that firmly put Goochland in command. The Bulldogs led 15-4 at the time. She finished with 22 points.
The advantage widened in the second quarter as the Bulldogs continued to be aggressive on the floor and off the glass, taking advantage of missed Raiders chances and miscues. Goochland’s Emmy Paulin sank a 3-point shot to open the second half and grow her team’s commanding lead to 32-16.
The Bulldogs did incur a scary moment in the third quarter when Ragone took a steal all the way to the other end of the floor for a layup, but was hurt on the play and immediately went to the floor after putting up the bucket.
She was able to walk to the bench but didn’t return to action for the rest of the game.
“I’m okay,” she said. “I’m just trying to shake it off. We have a week off, so I’ll have time to rest.”
Despite not having Ragone on the floor, the Bulldogs remained firmly in control of Saturday’s title game. Even when the Raiders were sent to the line on foul shots, they weren’t able to convert to build momentum toward a comeback.
In the third quarter, Amelia was 2 for 8 from the free-throw line and 2 for 11 in the game.
Goochland was able to keep Amelia at a comfortable distance in the fourth quarter and cruised to the win.
The Bulldogs were crowned the tournament champions after winning the regular season title as well.
“It’s really exciting,” Ragone said. “We’ve wanted this for a long time. This is the first time in a while that we’ve won the district and tournament championship. Last year, the boys went really far and it’s really exciting that it is the girls’ turn (this year).”
Victoria Lopez, Ragone and Paulin were all named to First Team All-James River District. Jalyn Burns was named to the Second Team.
Paulin scored 10 points in the win over Amelia, while Lopez added seven of her own.
Goochland head coach James Harris was named the district’s Coach of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.