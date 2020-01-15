With a commanding 51-28 victory over Buckingham on Tuesday, Goochland girls basketball earned its fourth win in its last five games, improved to 7-5 overall and remained unbeaten (7-0) in James River District play.

Facing Buckingham, versatile sophomore Emmy Paulin dished out 16 points and 7 rebounds and added 4 assists, junior leader Gabby Ragone scored 11 points and added 5 assists and 7 steals and senior Jalyn Burns chipped-in 11 points and 5 rebounds.

Class 3 Goochland's sole loss in the five-game stretch came against Class 4 Patrick Henry in a 63-37 setback on Monday. Goochland’s scoring leaders were Ragone with 13 points, and Paulin and 6-foot-1 senior Victoria Lopez with 10 each.

Going into Monday’s game, Goochland had unleashed a three-game winning streak, denying Prince Edward 57-30 last Monday, trouncing Central Lunenburg 75-26 last Wednesday and routing Bluestone 54-28 on Friday.

Against Prince Edward, Ragone netted 16 points, 5 steals and 5 assists, and Lilly Yutzey double-doubled with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Against Central Lunenburg, Lopez double-doubled with 13 points and 20 rebounds, Paulin double-doubled with 18 points and 11 rebounds and added 4 steals and Ragone chipped in 11 points, 6 assists and 8 steals.

Against Bluestone, Paulin double-doubled with 26 points and 10 rebounds and added 2 steals, Ragone had 9 points, 4 assists and 4 steals and Lopez chipped-in 7 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Goochland will next play at Cumberland on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.; the Bulldogs’ next home game is Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. versus Randolph-Henry.

