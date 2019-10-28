Anna Kate Wirsing earns James River District Runner of the Year for the girls after first-place finish
GOOCHLAND - A picturesque late autumn afternoon featured a dominant performance from Goochland Girls Cross Country’s runners as they won the James River District team championship in Monday’s district meet held on Goochland’s home course at Leakes Mill Park. Goochland notched a final score of 33 to runner-up Buckingham’s 52. Prince Edward (62) was 3rd.
Anna Kate Wirsing won the individual championship by over a minute on a final time of 21:31 to earn the title of James River District Runner of the Year for the girls. Her teammates Grace Juran and Marissa Schroder ran 3rd (22:54) and 5th (24:21), respectively. Prince Edward runners Josephine Hemmer (2nd, 22:35) and Amber Gillen (4th, 23:49) helped complete the top five.
All seven Goochland girls ran in the top 16 of the 44-runner field. Goochland’s remaining finishers were Nadia Esposito (11th, 25:00), Taylor Gagnon (13th, 25:19), Sarah Creasey (15th, 25:23) and Samantha Stern (16th, 25:25).
Jackson Hoffler was Goochland’s fastest runner and best male finisher in the district championships. He ran 6th overall in the boys race with an 18:59. Goochland’s remaining finishers in the 50-runner field were Grayson Cagwin (15th, 20:47), David Johnson (17th, 21:01), Cody Ware (25th, 21:24), Drew Meiller (33rd, 22:07), Max Jarrell (37th, 22:42) and Sam Browning (43rd, 23:32). Goochland as a team placed 4th with an 87.
Buckingham Boys Cross Country won the team championship with a 48 ahead of runner-up Prince Edward (63) and third-place Randolph-Henry (76).
Prince Edward runners Hayat Khan and Saad Khan delivered a thrilling finish as they barreled towards the decisive line with Hayat narrowly out-sprinting Saad 18:07-to-18:08 to win the individual district championship and earn the title of James River District Runner of the Year for the boys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.