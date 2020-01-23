GOOCHLAND – Goochland’s girls swimming team dominated Saturday’s home meet at Goochland YMCA, placing first in nine of the girls’ 11 events and winning the overall meet ahead of New Kent, 90-67, The New Community School (TNCS), 95-20, and Blessed Sacrament Huguenot (BSH), 101-13. Goochland swimmers Skylar Dacey, Abby Pillion and Anneliese Rogerson won two individual races apiece, and each of the three swimmers contributed to two relay wins.
Dacey, Pillion, Jessica Valdez and Bayleigh Allen set the tone for the kind of meet that the girls’ team would deliver by winning the girls 200-yard medley relay in 2:17.14, with Dacey swimming the backstroke, Pillion the breaststroke, Valdez the butterfly and Allen the freestyle.
Rogerson won the girls 200 freestyle by more than 46 seconds in 2:11.31 and later commanded the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.73. In a Bulldogs-laden opening heat of the girls 100 free, Dacey dominated the event for first-place in 59.65 while Valdez (1:07.23) edged teammate Madalynn Thompson (1:09.94) for second place. Dacey also won the 100 backstroke (1:10.31), this time ahead of teammate Allen (1:16.61).
Pillion won the endurance-style girls 500 free by swimming a time of 6:27.78 and finishing more than 50 yards ahead of New Kent’s Kendal Vorous; in the girls 200 individual medley, Pillion briefly surrendered a narrow lead to BSH swimmer Jenna Schwab during the breaststroke leg of the medley, but battled back in the race-ending freestyle stretch, passing Schwab to win the IM in 2:44.98.
Rogerson, Thompson, Valdez and Rachel Wilson came together to win the girls 200 freestyle relay in 2:05.88, and the 400 freestyle relay unit closed out the meet on a blistering swim of 4:18.87, putting them nearly 34 seconds ahead of New Kent’s runner-up team of Vorous, Ema Allen, Kiersten Fuller and Sadie Call. Rogerson, swimming the opening leg, rocketed ahead of her competitors by about half the length of the pool, and then Allen, Pillion and Dacey extended the lead to secure the relay victory.
In the two individual events that Goochland’s girls didn’t win, Valdez swam a 30-second 50 free to finish a narrow second to TNCS’ Megan Bolin, who won in 29.68, and Allen notched a 1:17.23 to finish within two swimmer’s lengths of TNCS’ Maddie Wachtel (1:15.36) in the 100 butterfly.
Goochland’s boys team overall swam runner-up to New Kent, 108-55, defeated TNCS 94-25 and earned medals in nine of 11 events.
In the boys 200 yard medley relay, Joe Hardman, Caleb McCaskill, Richard Hardy and Brandon Avram led through the first 100 yards, but New Kent’s Ian Durkee, Logan Adkins, Kevin Kurek and Gavin Wetherington made the pass in the butterfly stretch to win the relay in 1:58.08. Goochland took second in the event in 2:00.25, and the Bulldogs’ relay team of Luke Michaels, Lucas Edwards, Gavin Hazelton and Jack Clarke added a third-place swim in 2:10.08.
Edwards swam a 2:38.68 to take third place in the boys 200 free, with Adkins winning the event in 2:21.78. In the 50 free, McCaskill and Hardman took second (26.44) and third (26.97), respectively, behind winner Wetherington (25.12).
Hardy placed second in the boys 100 butterfly (1:13.19) to Kurek (1:11.02), and Clarke rolled out a third-place time of 1:05.40 in the 100 free behind winner Adkins (55.82).
Hardy added a second-place finish in the boys 100 backstroke (1:15.52) behind Durkee (1:14.80).
Hardman stayed with Wetherington through the first half of the 500 free, but ultimately took second in 6:12.84, with Wetherington winning in 6:06.89.
The boys 100 breaststroke turned into a thriller as Clarke, McCaskill and New Kent’s Adam Gray swam neck-and-neck in a three-way drag-race to the wall. Gray touched the wall first (1:17.95), ahead of runner-up McCaskill (1:19.18) and third-place Clarke (1:20.98).
The boys 400 freestyle relay team of Avram, Hardy, McCaskill and Hardman kept pace with New Kent past the halfway point, but New Kent’s team of Gray, Kurek, Adkins and Wetherington seized the lead in the third leg to touch the wall ahead of the pack. Goochland held on for second.
