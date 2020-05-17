With the coronavirus outbreak forcing the cancellation of many cherished annual Memorial Day observances, Goochland’s American Legion Post 215 is working to create a Virtual Memorial Day Event to be viewed via the organization’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25. The schedule of events will include a presentation of the colors, an opening prayer, the laying of a wreath, the Commander’s remarks, and a closing prayer. As part of this event, all veterans are encouraged to send a photo of themselves in uniform (military or Legion) with the American flag. Contributors are encouraged to have their families in the photo as well.  Those who would prefer instead to submit a photo of their flag or flags in the yard or images of items from their branch of the military may also do so. Images should be sent to militaryresource215@gmail.com.  In the Subject line, please say Virtual Memorial Day Images.

