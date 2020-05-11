Big moments. History. Record-setting winning seasons. Postseason triumphs.
Quincy Snead has been part of them all.
He was part of a Goochland football program that went 51-5, reached two state semifinals and played in a state championship game within the past four years.
In his final high school basketball game, he became a 1,000 point scorer, epitomizing a career that saw him help lift the Bulldogs’ basketball team the furthest it’s ever gone - the state semifinals - in 2019.
Now, Snead will look to make an impact on the gridiron as a slot receiver for Shenandoah University. The senior standout announced his commitment last Tuesday.
Snead said that Brock McCullough, Shenandoah’s assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, kept in contact with him after the visits and showed that he was really interested in him.
“That really helped me dial in to Shenandoah, helped me choose that school,” he said.
Snead praised his visits there.
“The school was amazing. I loved the campus,” he said. The people there, he observed, were very interactive.
“It’s showing that everyone there is just a big family,” he said.
He also loved the bond he saw between Shenandoah’s players on the football team.
“They showed a true bond on that visit. They’re really like a family there,” he said. “Coaching-wise . . . they’re going to be straight-up with you and obviously they have high standards, which is going to challenge me.”
In his senior high school football season, Snead totaled 431 yards and eight touchdowns on 50 carries as well as 259 yards on 24 catches. He also totaled 615 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries, 151 yards on 10 receptions and one kickoff return for a touchdown his junior year, as well as 254 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries and 67 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions as a sophomore. Defensively, he caught three career interceptions.
His Goochland head football coach Alex Fruth impressed the following mantra onto him: “Just control the controllables.”
That stuck with him throughout his entire senior year, across both his football and basketball seasons.
“I’m going to take that quote for . . . the rest of my life,” Snead said. “So something bad happens in a game . . . just control what you can control."
Snead looks to bring the leadership he showcased at Goochland, as well as his positive energy, to his college team.
“Goochland’s meant a lot. I probably wouldn’t be here without the Goochland teachers, the coaching staff . . . the administration,” Snead said. “I have a lot of respect for everyone that helped me through this journey.”
Snead previously noted that he’d be able to play both football and basketball at Shenandoah. While he expressed an interest in playing basketball for the school down the road, he’s choosing to play just one sport, football, during his freshman year of college.
He’s interested in studying a subject in the science field. Right now he’s going in to study biology, although he noted that could change.
During this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Snead has been keeping active and staying in shape through a variety of ways. He’s been running on the track, and with his landscaping job, there’s a lot of mulching involved. His coach also gave him workouts that he’s been doing at home, and Snead has been trying to eat more and stay on his meal plan as he works to build up mass.
His goals for his freshman season include going for a starting role on the team.
He praised his mom, his family and friends, his coaches and everyone who has supported him.
He also has a message for the underclassmen who follow after: take care of your education, and don’t take school for granted.
