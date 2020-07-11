Since July 1, Goochland County Government has been operating according to Phase Three of the county’s Transitional Operations Plan. As such, county government offices and facilities are open to the public during the business hours of 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., and all patrons are required to follow prescribed social distancing practices.
All patrons aged ten and over entering all county buildings are required to wear a facial covering over their nose and mouth, although Goochland County will honor the five identified face covering exceptions for patrons and staff. Children over the age of two are strongly encouraged, but not required, to wear a facial covering. Those who do not have a face covering are encouraged to request one from the department or office they will be visiting,
Public meetings remain open to the public, but are limited to 250 or fewer individuals, including staff. Social distancing is still required by all attendees, and meeting room capacities have been reduced accordingly.
Departments remain staffed by employees who can assist citizens in person, over the phone, and via email. Citizens who are not comfortable accessing county services in person are encouraged to call ahead or visit www.goochlandva.us to take advantage of drop-off and pick-up services. Citizens are further encouraged to call in advance and schedule telephone appointments with departments and agencies.
For citizens’ convenience, a centralized drop box is located on the Sandy Hook Road (Rt. 522) side of the Administration Building, near the front corner of the building near the fountain. A silver “envelope depository” drop box for the Treasurer’s Office is built into the brick wall further down the side of the building near the Registrar’s Office door if you need to drop off tax payments.
On Monday, June 30th Governor Ralph Northam issued Executive Order Number Sixty-Seven and Order of Public Health Emergency Seven, which have allowed Goochland County to move into Phase Three of the “Forward Virginia” Plan and to ease certain temporary restrictions due to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Visit https://www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/ for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.
For more information and updates on Goochland County Government’s Phase Three Reopening, visit www.goochlandva.us and follow the county on Facebook at @GoochlandCountyVA and on Twitter at @GoochlandGovtVA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.