The Chickahominy Health District (CHD) has now confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases in Goochland County. Information regarding the cases is listed below.
The first positive COVID-19 case is a male in his 60s who resides in Goochland County. The individual is resting at home and following self-isolation instructions. The disease was likely acquired from close contact with a confirmed case while traveling outside of Virginia.
The second positive COVID-19 case is a female in her 50s who resides in Goochland County. The individual is resting at home and following self-isolation instructions. The disease was likely connected to a known positive case in the central region of Virginia.
The most recent case is a male in his 60s who resides in Goochland County. The individual is following his doctor’s instructions and self-isolating at home. CHD is continuing to investigate this third case.
“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and throughout Virginia, it becomes even more critical that people follow public health recommendations on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Chickahominy Health District Director, Dr. Thomas Franck. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of an epidemic such as COVID-19.” As of today, people should avoid social gatherings of more than 10 individuals. If you are 65 years or older, or if you have a serious chronic medical conditions (e.g., heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise), you should seriously consider staying at home. “We all have a responsibility and duty to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community from this novel coronavirus.”
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets. To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. If you are sick with COVID-19 or think you might have it, follow the steps below from the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html) to help protect other people in your home and community.
• Stay home except to get medical care.
• Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home.
• Call ahead before visiting your doctor.
• Wear a face mask when you are around other people (closer than 6ft) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Avoid sharing personal household items.
• Clean your hands often.
• Clean all “high-touch” surfaces frequently.
• Monitor your symptoms and following care instructions from your healthcare provider and local health department.
As the COVID-19 outbreak evolves, recommendations may change. CHD is working with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide the best possible guidance for the community. CHD has established a hotline to answer coronavirus (COVID-19) questions for residents of Goochland, Hanover, Charles City, and New Kent. The general community may call: 804-365-3340 with questions Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Health Care providers may call: 804-365-3341 during the same time period.
“It is unfortunate to learn that more than one resident of Goochland County has contracted COVID-19,” shared County Administrator John A. Budesky. “We understand this is an unusual, inconvenient and perhaps frightening time. But it is critical that everyone remain calm, and stay informed from trusted sources, and practice social distancing for the prevention and protection of our community. Goochland County will continue to collaborate with our regional partners, the Chickahominy Health District, and the Central Virginia All Hazards Incident Management Team to respond to this pandemic.”
For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.
Goochland County in coordination with the Chickahominy Health District will provide ongoing updates twice a week on COVID-19 cases in Goochland, unless there is a specifically identified additional risk to our residents. At which point Goochland County and the Chickahominy Health District will provide an update as soon as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.