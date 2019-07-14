Given the choice of any place in the world to live, Goochland’s Ruby Amos will say that this county is undoubtedly the one she would pick.
After all, she should know — she’s been here nearly 100 years.
“To me, Goochland is the best place to live,” said Amos, who was born just a few miles away from the Oilville home in which she has lived for 70 years. “I call it God’s Country.”
Last week, as preparations continued for a grand birthday celebration set for next month, Amos took some time to look back on a life she describes as a blessed one.
“The Lord’s been good to me,” she said, remembering the years spent raising five boys with her husband John, who served as a deputy and as Goochland’s sheriff for over 40 years.
If there were things she didn’t have — including a driver’s license — Amos says she didn’t miss them. Instead, she describes days she kept full with work she loved, including sewing, cooking and tending the large garden that provided most of what the family ate. They also raised cattle, pigs and chickens, making trips to the grocery store largely unnecessary.
When she wasn’t busy with her home or her family, Amos stayed busy in other ways. She has always been a devoted and active member of her church, and even wrote for the Gazette for a time, back when neighborhood correspondents helped keep tabs on various hamlets throughout the county.
Born on Aug. 4, 1919, Ruby Amos was the third of 10 children born to Stanley and Nettie Richmond. These days, nearly a century later, she still enjoys doing genealogy research and sharing her deep knowledge of local history.
Amos says the secret to her longevity lies with the things she has avoided—like cigarettes—but also with the things she has enjoyed as much and as often as she can, including staying active.
Back when her boys were young, it’s been mentioned, she could often be found playing baseball with them in the backyard, or simply running through the fields just for the pleasure of doing so.
“I’ve always loved to run, loved to be active,” said Amos. “I’ve always felt that if you give up [moving], your body gives up too. And I’m not ready to give up.”
