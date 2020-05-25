Among the most effective ways to help curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus is to maintain proper sanitation and hygiene. But for many Goochland residents with limited access to resources, being able to purchase the needed supplies presents an additional challenge. Cleaning items such as hand sanitizer, all-purpose cleaner, bleach and laundry detergent are items that cannot be bought with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps, making those items even harder for people to obtain.
Recognizing that cleanliness is key to a healthier community, the Goochland Rotary Club will be holding a community-wide cleaning supplies drive for GoochlandCares Food Pantry during the month of May.
“This unique drive comes at a time when people’s awareness of the COVID-19 crisis includes the need to maintain especially clean home environments,” said Sally Graham, Executive Director of GoochlandCares. “We have been receiving numerous requests from clients for cleaning supplies every day and we are grateful that the Goochland Rotary Club, in addition to their recent donation of $2,000 for food, is now poised to carry out this Cleaning Supplies Drive across Goochland.”
The neighborhood drives will take place on Saturday, May 16 and Saturday, May 30. Rotary project leaders Kevin Kelly and Vern Fleming are asking residents to watch out for flyers being distributed that will provide further details about the drive.
Supplies being collected include laundry detergent, all-purpose cleaner, bleach, soap, paper towels, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, disinfectants and similar products.
In addition to the neighborhood drives, collection boxes will be placed at the Centerville Food Lion, 30 Broad Street Rd, Manakin-Sabot and the Goochland Courthouse Food Lion at 2704 Fairground Rd in Goochland. These collection points will be open from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 and 30.
Donations can also be made electronically at GoochlandCares.org/donate or a mailed to
GoochlandCares
2999 River Rd. W.
Goochland, VA 23063
Anyone interested in learning more about this drive is urged to contact Terry Ebright, Goochland Cares Food Pantry Manager at (804) 556-6200, Kevin Kelly at (804) 357-9005 or Vern Fleming at (804) 513-602-7715.
