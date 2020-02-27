GOOCHLAND – When an injury kept him off of one field he loves, Kindrick Braxton strengthened his passion and desire to give back in another.
In 2018 during the football season, the Goochland High School student-athlete sustained a torn labrum that required shoulder surgery.
“And when I say that was probably one of the hardest things in my life, it definitely was,” he said. “Personally, me not being able to do what I love – just to compete and go out there with my teammates and win games – that’s what hurt me the most.”
But Braxton would return to the gridiron his senior season, and he would help his Goochland Bulldogs win 12 games and reach the state semifinals.
“Going through physical therapy, those guys that helped me out really helped my life and my mental game,” Braxton said. Ever since then, he's felt that he’s been put on this Earth to help other people who are going through the same things he’s been through.
He wants to be there for others in the same way that those who helped him in physical therapy were there for him.
So he’s planning to complete his undergraduate studies, go to graduate school and earn his doctorate in physical therapy.
He hopes to eventually open up his own business and start his own practice.
And he feels that Christopher Newport University is the best fit for helping him achieve those goals.
The senior committed to attending and playing for the Division III school after receiving Division I Football Championship Subdivision-level offers from Delaware State, Georgetown in Washington, D.C., Robert Morris in Pennsylvania and the Virginia Military Institute. He noted that CNU has a couple of programs related to physical therapy that he’s interested in.
“I feel like Christopher Newport was the best way for myself and my family to set that up for my future goals,” he said. “I know football is temporary, and it’s always been temporary for me. I’ve always realized that. I never dreamed of going pro as a kid. I knew football was going to get me somewhere one day, but I knew that it was going to come to an end.”
But for now, Braxton’s football career is continuing with the CNU Captains (2-8 in 2019, 21-18 over the past four seasons), and as long as he’s playing, he wants to compete. He’s looking to earn his spot playing at the safety position, and he aims to get onto the field early.
“I know my time will come eventually,” he said. “But I know I want guys that want the same goal as me, and my goal is to get...however far we can, and just to go out every single day and work as hard as we possibly can to make those goals happen.”
When Braxton was on his visit, CNU head football coach Art Link made his family feel at home, he said, and defensive coordinator McNeil Parker showed him the playbook, which, Braxton noted, was extensive compared to high school, but was broken down by Parker in a way that Braxton really understood the new scheme.
“That’s probably going to be the key to me getting on the field earlier,” he said.
Braxton recalled his host, sophomore defensive back Tiavonte McLaughlin, telling him that if he needed help with anything – be it the playbook or weightlifting or going over things -- then he’d be more than happy to help.
So for Braxton, the family aspect was there at CNU.
“It’s a home away from home,” he said.
Strengthening family-like bonds through football has been a cornerstone in Braxton’s many years playing since kindergarten. That’s how long he and his longtime friend, teammate and fellow Goochland senior Devin McCray have been neighbors. Braxton has come to see McCray, who will play for the University of Richmond, as a brother, and the two have pushed each other “24/7” to get to the level they’re both at now.
“Devin wanted to be better than me, I wanted to be better than Devin,” Braxton said. “And if I needed help with footwork or anything, Devin was there. If Devin needed to be pushed in the weight room, I was there…it’s truly special and I truly love Devin for that.”
In Braxton’s three years as a starter, Goochland went 38-4, won two regional championships, reached the 2018 state title game and never finished earlier than the third round of the playoffs. It was “extremely special” for Braxton to be a part of that.
“That was the atmosphere and that was how Goochland football was,” he said. “I really wish we could’ve brought home the medal with it, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world, just going out here, competing and…guys stepping up to the plate, filling roles that need to be filled. ”
Braxton was the third leading tackler on his team his senior season with 67 tackles (32 solo, eight for loss). He also had a hand in three turnovers with two interceptions and one recovered fumble.
Following the end of Goochland’s football season, Braxton had the kind of day few athletes get to have. During the afternoon on Saturday, Dec. 21, Braxton didn’t just get to take the field with the North All-Stars in their Big River Rivalry all-star senior showcase game. He notched an interception on defense, and he took that pick to the house for a touchdown, giving his team momentum.
“The All-Star game, I knew it was a chance for me to put my name more out there,” he said. “I get the stereotype that, ‘Oh, they can’t really play,’ just because we don’t go to a 5A or a 6A school...I knew it was mine and Devin’s and [Connor Duncan’s] opportunity that we needed to show out, and show them what Goochland football was about, what we do.”
While the North team came up just shy of the victory – the South All-Stars edged past them 20-19 – Braxton’s day of competing was not over. He got in the car and, making only one stop for food, drove all the way from Ashland to Goochland High School to join his boys basketball teammates as they were stretching during the halftime period of an ongoing invitational game between Patrick Henry and Caroline.
His Bulldogs were playing Lee-Davis that night, and Braxton’s approach was: “If I’m going to play, I want to play. I don’t want to be held back. I don’t want y’all to be like: ‘Oh he already played a game today, we’re going to limit his minutes…’ If I’m going to play, it’s going to be like I was here the whole time.”
He ended up getting the start, and he scored 6 points.
Goochland won by 3.
Braxton also contributed to his team’s win on the defensive side.
“I do it just because I want to compete, and I know I want to compete at the highest level possible for myself,’” he said. “If that means push myself until my body just can’t go anymore, that’s what’s going to happen. But I know my mental game is a lot stronger than my body, so as long as I have my mental, then everything should be good.”
In preparing for college football, Braxton -- in addition to wanting to get faster and stronger -- will look to sharpen his understanding of the game’s concepts through studying and breaking down film even more.
“I definitely want to bond more with my teammates,” he said, “because on the field and off the field, you need that trust in a team, and that’s what we had at Goochland, so I want to relay that.”
And he wants to keep being how he is.
“I don’t want people to think I’m like, ‘I’m better,’ or … I’m too on the high spectrum to talk to. I definitely still want to be a local kid that comes back locally, that starts his own business, that kids can talk to and ask how the collegiate level was,” he said. “I want to be that guy that people ask, ‘How did you make your decision? Even though you had D1s, why would you go to D3?’ I still want to [be asked] all those questions and I still want to be able to answer all of those questions.”
His mom, who would drive him to visits at different schools up to three hours away, has been there for him throughout it all, including the entire collegiate process.
And Goochland’s football program, Braxton noted, has played a role in helping him become the person he is today.
“For my coaches, they’re not just coaching good football players,” he said. “They’re coaching young men, and they definitely made sure that we had the qualities, and they made the principles clear.”
