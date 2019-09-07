As Samuel Moore begins his first year at Virginia Commonwealth University this semester, he will be among the relatively small number of students nationwide to go from a home school environment to a major university.
Fortunately for Moore, proving himself academically is nothing new.
In addition to earning an Associate Degree of Science in Engineering while in high school through a dual enrollment program at Reynolds Community College, Moore was also selected this year as 2019 National Merit Scholar.
That designation carried with it a full scholarship to VCU, where Moore plans to major in Mechanical Engineering. He says his long term goal is to work for a company like Lockheed Martin or Boeing.
Moore admits it was a bit of an adjustment to go from being the only student in his class (he does have a younger sister, who is also homeschooled) to sitting in a classroom at Reynolds with his fellow degree seekers, but adds the instructors he has had so far have been “exceptional.”
That includes, of course, his mother Eleanor, who has been his teacher since kindergarten.
“She put quite a lot into our education,” Moore said of his mother, a former physical therapist. “I admire her so much for all she has done for us.”
