Goochland High School sophomore Anneliese Rogerson swims the breaststroke stretch of the girls 200-yard individual medley during the B finals of Friday's Class 3 state swimming championships at SwimRVA.

RICHMOND - Taking on statewide competition that ranged from Loudoun County to Crozet to communities north of Hampton Roads, Goochland’s swim team reached the B finals in one relay and two individual events.

Leading the way was sophomore Anneliese Rogerson, who in Friday morning’s preliminary heats qualified in both the girls 200-yard individual medley (IM) in 2:18.41 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.26.

Rogerson in the finals swam a 1:13.10 in the 100 breast, and she took 0.66 of a second off of her preliminary time as well as 0.24 of a second off of her entry time to finish 11th in the 200 IM in 2:17.75.

Rogerson joined sophomore Bayleigh Allen, junior Skylar Dacey and senior Sophie Summitt in qualifying in the girls 200 medley relay in 2:03.38. Allen, Dacey, Rogerson and Summitt notched a 2:05.38 in the finals.

In the preliminaries, the boys 200 medley relay team of seniors Richard Hardy and Caleb McCaskill, junior Brandon Avram and sophomore Joe Hardman swam a 1:53.72, and Dacey boarded a 2:04.75 in the girls 200 free.

