RICHMOND - Taking on statewide competition that ranged from Loudoun County to Crozet to communities north of Hampton Roads, Goochland’s swim team reached the B finals in one relay and two individual events.
Leading the way was sophomore Anneliese Rogerson, who in Friday morning’s preliminary heats qualified in both the girls 200-yard individual medley (IM) in 2:18.41 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.26.
Rogerson in the finals swam a 1:13.10 in the 100 breast, and she took 0.66 of a second off of her preliminary time as well as 0.24 of a second off of her entry time to finish 11th in the 200 IM in 2:17.75.
Rogerson joined sophomore Bayleigh Allen, junior Skylar Dacey and senior Sophie Summitt in qualifying in the girls 200 medley relay in 2:03.38. Allen, Dacey, Rogerson and Summitt notched a 2:05.38 in the finals.
In the preliminaries, the boys 200 medley relay team of seniors Richard Hardy and Caleb McCaskill, junior Brandon Avram and sophomore Joe Hardman swam a 1:53.72, and Dacey boarded a 2:04.75 in the girls 200 free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.