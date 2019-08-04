The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) of Goochland recently announced that Junior Auxiliary member Emma Elrod has received the National Auxiliary Good Deed Award. This award, developed to recognize those who make a positive difference for a worthy cause, is in recognition of Elrod’s work for deployed troops. Her project, Operation Gratitude, filled and mailed 45 care packages to troops deployed overseas. She was also recognized by Rear Admiral Reyes with a Letter of Appreciation for this project. Elrod, a rising 8th grader in Goochland Middle School, is a member of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps AMERICA Division. Above, American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) President Gladys Woodfin, left, and ALA’s District 13 President Alexis Bean present the award to Elrod and Dale Mitchell.
