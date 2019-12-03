GOOCHLAND – With the end of a stellar season came several keynote postseason accolades. After winning 22 straight games, capturing the Class 3, Region B championship after getting moved up from Class 2 and reaching the state semifinals, the Goochland varsity girls volleyball team earned high honors across the James River District, Region 3B and Class 3 state levels.
Seniors Mary King (middle) and Trinity Wonderling were both named to First Team All-District, First Team All-Region and Second Team All-State. Senior Libero Ellie Spencer was named to First Team All-Region, Second Team All-District and Second Team All-State. Junior outside hitter Taylor Michaels earned First Team All-District honors and freshman Nina Smith was named to both Second Team All-District and Second Team All-Region.
Head coach Rachel Jacobsen, who in just her second year led Goochland to a 22-1 record, a region championship and its second state semifinals appearance since 2015, was named the girls volleyball Coach of the Year both in Region 3B and in the James River District.
Bluestone’s Emma Newcomb was named the James River District Player of the Year, Skyline senior middle hitter Aaliyah Chunn was named the Region 3B Player of the Year and Lord Botetourt senior Miette Veldman was named the Class 3 State Player of the Year. Julie Conner, who led Lord Botetourt to its third straight state championship in girls volleyball, was named the Class 3 State Coach of the Year.
Goochland Volleyball in 2019 went undefeated in the regular season and didn’t lose a game until falling to state runner-up Tabb in four sets (25-12, 22-25, 30-28, 25-22) on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
