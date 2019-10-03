GOOCHLAND – The Bulldogs won three games in three nights to remain unbeaten (13-0) going into Tuesday's road match at Amelia. They wrapped up the stretch on a straight-set rout of Randolph-Henry (25-10, 25-13, 25-8) on Thursday, Oct. 3 after winning a four-set battle on the road over Fluvanna (21-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-17) the night before.
“The Fluvanna game (on Wednesday, Oct. 2) was a lot of fun. They took one set off of us, but we came back for the next three and took it. It was an exciting game to watch,” Goochland head coach Rachel Jacobsen said after Thursday’s win over Randolph-Henry. “The girls have been playing really well; I’m glad to see that, three nights in a row, they’re able to keep their cool and keep it together and win three straight games. They’re doing really well this season. I’m proud of them.”
The Bulldogs’ depth – as it has been all season – was on strong display Wednesday night as five players delivered double-digit marks in their statlines. Libero Ellie Spencer made 22 digs. Setters Blair Bussells and Trinity Wonderling made 17 and 15 assists, respectively, while Trinity nearly double-doubled with 9 kills. Nova Wonderling led the team in kills against Fluvanna with 11. Outside hitter Taylor Michaels made 12 digs and added 5 kills. Senior middle Mary King delivered 8 kills.
“It’s really exciting,” Jacobsen said of the team’s depth, adding: “The girls are having fun, I’m having fun and that’s really what matters. We’re just glad to be able to do what we do and be able to have all the girls get a chance.”
On Thursday against Randolph-Henry, Nova lasered 5 kills and racked up 6 aces. Spencer made 7 digs, Bussells had 12 assists and freshman Nina Smith showcased some different approaches on the attack, mixing in some misdirection as far as hitting the ball at an angle opposite of where the ball looked like it would travel off of her hand.
“She’s been working really hard on being smart about where she’s placing the ball,” Jacobsen said of Smith, “and she’s been working really hard on connecting with Trinity as her setter. They’ve been working really well together.”
Goochland’s sweep of the week began with a straight-set rout of Cumberland (25-12, 25-11, 25-14) on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Taylor Michaels and Trinity made 7 and 5 kills, respectively, Spencer delivered 18 digs and Bussells made 12 assists.
Goochland will play at Amelia on Tuesday, Oct. 8; JV begins at 5:30 p.m., with varsity to follow.
