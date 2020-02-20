Goochland’s Connor Duncan, wrestling at 220 pounds, and his teammate Reese Vincent, wrestling at 138, placed in the top four in their respective weight classes in this past weekend’s Class 3, Region B championships at Independence High School to qualify for the Class 3 state championships beginning Friday at 10 a.m. in Salem.
Duncan pinned Nick Griffin in 1:43 to reach the regional semifinals, but was dropped into the consolation bracket on a loss by pin in 1:38 to Skyline’s Ethan Gue. Duncan bounced back to pin George Mason’s Zach Barron in 2:29, then defeated Griffin in the consolation final, this time with a 6-2 decision, to place third.
Vincent, who placed fourth, reached the consolation final after pinning Independence’s J'Quan Parker in 1:22 and defeating Anthony Moreno in a 5-2 decision.
Goochland’s Corey Vincent (152), Ethan Ford (195) and Max Moreno (145) all placed fifth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.