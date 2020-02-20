Goochland’s Connor Duncan, wrestling at 220 pounds, and his teammate Reese Vincent, wrestling at 138, placed in the top four in their respective weight classes in this past weekend’s Class 3, Region B championships at Independence High School to qualify for the Class 3 state championships beginning Friday at 10 a.m. in Salem.

Duncan pinned Nick Griffin in 1:43 to reach the regional semifinals, but was dropped into the consolation bracket on a loss by pin in 1:38 to Skyline’s Ethan Gue. Duncan bounced back to pin George Mason’s Zach Barron in 2:29, then defeated Griffin in the consolation final, this time with a 6-2 decision, to place third.

Vincent, who placed fourth, reached the consolation final after pinning Independence’s J'Quan Parker in 1:22 and defeating Anthony Moreno in a 5-2 decision.

Goochland’s Corey Vincent (152), Ethan Ford (195) and Max Moreno (145) all placed fifth.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started