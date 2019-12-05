To Goochland head wrestling coach Mike Nadder, Tuesday’s season opening tri-meet at Patrick Henry High School went about as well as he expected, as the still short-handed Bulldogs - beginning the season without several wrestlers who will join their ranks after the end of the football season - forfeited eight of their 14 weight classes but saw multiple wrestlers shine against Caroline in the tri meet. Riley Hite (138) also gave Goochland a silver lining in a 63-12 loss to tri host Patrick Henry when he pinned Justin Morgan in the first period.
Jon Daly (170) received a forfeit against Patrick Henry, so he was really hyped to get on the mat against Caroline according to Coach Nadder. In the first period Daly “threw a vicious cross-face and into a hip throw and picked up a pin in 32 seconds.”
Against Patrick Henry, Max Moreno (132) had a tough match that went the distance, and he lost 8-7. He bounced back against Caroline and picked up a pin in the second period. Nadder felt that the Bulldogs wrestled Caroline tough, but with all the forfeits, they lost 60-18.
Grant Heidel (138) bounced back from a loss in the first match and picked up a pin against Caroline County in the second period. He was down on points but never quit, his coach said. He scored a reversal late in the first period and went right into a near side cradle for a pin just as the period was ending.
“That was a big boost for the team and a good win for him as well,” Nadder said of Heidel. “He is just a second-year wrestler. He worked very hard in the off-season and it’s paying off now.”
The Bulldogs head back to the wrestling room to work on getting better.
They'll get to wrestle Cosby, Midlothian and Matoaca in a quad meet at Cosby High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.
“All of the schools are much bigger than us and in higher divisions, but my kids will never back down to anyone,” Nadder said. “We know that we have to wrestle the best schools to prepare us for the postseason.”
When the rest of his wrestlers arrive after finishing the football season, Nadder expects the outcomes of their matches to be much different.
“We will just have to be patient,” he said.
