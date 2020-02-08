GoochlandCares has announced the start of its third season as a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Site. VITA sites utilize trained and certified volunteers to prepare and help file federal and state income taxes for households who earned $56,000 or less in 2019. Sponsored by United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg, GoochlandCares VITA program will offer appointments on Wednesdays, Friday mornings, and Tuesday evenings from Feb. 5 – April 15, 2020.

GoochlandCares will also offer walk-in slots on Saturday, Feb. 8; Saturday, March 7 ; and Saturday, April 4 between 9 a.m. and noon. Walk-in Saturday sessions will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

GoochlandCares offers VITA services to Goochland residents as a way to meet its mission of providing health care and basic human services to Goochland residents in need. The goal for this service is to assist households with income under $56,000 to maximize their tax returns and minimize their tax burden. The organaization also strives to assist lower income households by helping them to utilize the money they would spend on tax services for other basic needs. In 2019, GoochlandCares volunteers assisted 157 household prepare and file their taxes. In 2020, the group anticipates assisting up to 250 households.

For more information, to obtain a list of documents needed, and to make an appointment, contact Vanja Vasquez at vvasquez@GoochlandCares.org or (804) 556-0605.

GoochlandCares is a private, 501(c)(3), non-profit organization that provides health care and basic human services to Goochland residents in need. GoochlandCares envisions a community where everyone’s basic human needs are met. For more information visit www.GoochlandCares.org or contact Adair Roper, aroper@GoochlandCares.org.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started