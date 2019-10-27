Local nonprofit GoochlandCares has announced that the organization will soon expand its Food Pantry hours to include the first Saturday morning of each month.
Starting Nov. 2, the Food Pantry will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for registered clients to pick up food.
Over 300 Goochland families struggling with food insecurity depend on the Food Pantry each week.
“Being open on one Saturday a month is an opportunity for our clients who cannot come to the Food Pantry during the week because of their job hours or unable to find transportation or for any other reason,” said Sally Graham, Executive Director of GoochlandCares. “Our new building allows us the flexiblity to provide additional resources for our neighbors in need.”
Heading into the holiday season, the Food Pantry is in need of canned food items like soup, beans, vegetables, fruits as well as cereal, oatmeal, and toilet paper.
GoochlandCares is located at 2999 River Road West. The organization’s Food Pantry hours are as follows: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. ; Tuesday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., and every first Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
For more information, visit www.GoochlandCares.org or call (804) 556-6260.
