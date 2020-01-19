GoochlandCares kicks off a new fundraising campaign this month honoring community leaders who impact the lives of Goochland residents through their support of the non-profit.
The Shining Stars Campaign honors five Goochland citizens whose commitment and dedication to serving others makes a difference in the lives of neighbors in need.
Bob Bennett, MD, Lisa and Charlie Luck, and Liz and Al Rider are the GoochlandCares 2020 Mission Champions. They will help raise awareness through an online fundraising campaign starting January 15th and be recognized at a celebratory party on March 21st hosted at Audi Richmond.
“Each of these individuals embodies GoochlandCares values of empowerment, community, compassion, quality, and client-centered care,” remarked Sally Graham, Executive Director of GoochlandCares. “We are excited to announce that an anonymous donor has made a $50,000 challenge gift. We hope this example of generosity will spur others to give in honor of the Mission Champions.”
For more information, or to give, go to www.bit.ly/shiningstarchampions2020.
GoochlandCares is a private, 501(c)(3), non-profit organization that provides health care and basic human services to Goochland residents in need. GoochlandCares envisions a community where everyone’s basic human needs are met. Visit GoochlandCares.org or contact Adair Roper at aroper@GoochlandCares.org or 804-556-6260. Find the organization on Facebook at facebook.com/goochlandcares.
