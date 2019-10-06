GoochlandCares will host its signature annual event, Building Bridges of Hope, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Hope Church (12445 Patterson Avenue, Richmond). The event will offer two sessions fro attendees to chose from, including a breakfast at 8 a.m. or lunch at noon. Each session will be less than an hour, and will be a celebration of the organization’s clients, a renewal of the commitment to quality care, and an expression of gratitude to the Goochland community.
The keynote speaker will be John A. Budesky, Goochland County Administrator, who will speak about how the impact of individual support is amplified by cooperation and coordination with other non-profits, government agencies, and local businesses.
“While pockets of the county are wealthy, almost 10 percent of Goochland residents still struggle every day whether it is to put food on their tables or do not have health insurance or to pay bills,” said Sally Graham executive director of GoochlandCares. “At Building Bridges of Hope, we share our vision of a community where everyone’s basic human needs are met including quality health care, secure housing, nutritious food, adequate clothing, and freedom from violence.”
Building Bridges of Hope is a free event intended to inform and inspire guests to want to learn more about and become engaged with GoochlandCares. Whether through a monetary gift, in-kind donations, or volunteering in one of our twelve assistance programs, all levels of interest are welcome. While Building Bridges of Hope is a fundraiser, there is no requirement to give and no minimum amount requested.
Reservations are strongly encouraged by Wednesday, Oct. 9 at www.bit.ly/2019BBH or at 804-556-0301. For more information, call (804) 556-0301.
