GOOCHLAND – After helping his Goochland High School varsity baseball team assemble a 14-7 season in 2019, and after scrimmaging Chancellor in the Bulldogs’ this spring prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cole Bashinski is slated to return to the field next season.
When he does so, it’ll be as a middle infielder for Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg.
Prior to committing, he had offers from EMU, Hood and Methodist. But when he took an overnight visit to EMU and stayed with a former rival pitcher from Randolph-Henry, Bashinski liked the school’s atmosphere and how it was a small school like Goochland. He made his commitment around late September.
“I kind of felt like at home,” he said. “The team there is just like a big family. There wasn’t anybody who was stuck up or like, ‘I’m the best,’ anything like that. … Everybody is just one big team. Nobody really hates anybody. Just kind of had that same family feeling.”
He’s gotten to take part in a hitting camp with the coaches, and he likes their perspective.
“I like how they want to get us better on what we’re already good at,” Bashinski said. “That way, we’re not trying to focus on one thing and get away from another.”
Bashinski is looking forward to bringing his work ethic to an EMU Royals unit that finished the shortened 2020 season with a record of 11-8.
“I know that I need to improve and I’m not perfect, and I’m willing to do that with any of my teammates, whether it’s to help them or them to help me,” Bashinski said. “That way, our team can be the best they can be.”
Last year as a junior, Bashinski delivered a batting average of .328 with six doubles, two triples, one home run, 14 RBI and nine runs scored for Goochland.
He hit the homer while batting 2 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored in a 7-1 win over Bluestone on March 28.
His additional highlights from 2019 included batting 2 for 3 with a double, two RBI and a run in a 10-1 win over Nottoway on April 23, 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI in an 11-1 win over Buckingham on April 30, 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI in a 6-2 win over Central Lunenburg on May 14 and 3 for 3 with two RBI, two runs and a double in a 9-5 win over Amelia County on May 16.
Bashinski said his Bulldogs helped him strive to be the best he can be.
“All my friends are supportive in all my decisions,” he said. “Coaches helped me get to where I am today . . . not just school coaches, [but] travel coaches as well. They just helped me get my mind ready for college.”
He pointed to the team-building exercises led by Goochland head coach Wes Farkas, and also to how the outcomes were dependent on everyone’s cooperation.
“It was just that point where: ‘Hey, we have to work as a team. If we don’t, we’re not going to get anywhere in the future,’” he said.
One of the things that Bashinski wants to get better at is “slowing the game down.”
“I tend to rush,” he said. “Coach Farkas has really helped me with that in trying to slow the game down.”
Bashinski plans to major in business marketing and minor in sports management.
He and his senior teammates were supposed to have one more season of high school baseball together.
But that was taken away when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the statewide closure of public and private schools and the subsequent cancellation of the 2020 spring sports seasons.
“Kind of makes me want to prove what I have to do a little bit more in college … get into the grind more, going to the cage more, getting the workout from our weight training teacher at school,” he said.
He praised all of his teammates, coaches, family and everyone in Goochland who supported him and the Goochland baseball program.
