Twenty players represented the United States in the U-16 girls soccer division while taking on three teams in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Development Tournament held in England during the month of February.
One of those players was local standout Jill Flammia.
The Goochland High School sophomore got to take the field as a defensive midfielder alongside her U.S. Girls’ National teammates in the grand and beautiful St. George’s Park in Burton Upon Trent, where they defeated two teams – Denmark (5-0) and hosting country England (3-1) – across three games played.
“Winning in my first UEFA tournament was awesome,” Flammia said. “I was very happy in representing the U.S.”
While the main purpose of her defensive midfield position was to defend and make plays, Flammia had to try to score at multiple points. She came away with one shot on goal against England, and three against Denmark – including one that hit the post.
Her playing days go all the way back to when she was 7 years old, and she’s competed on several different teams over the past eight years. She started out playing recreational soccer with the Richmond Strikers, then played travel soccer on the Strikers’ teams from U-9 to U-11.
She first joined Richmond United as a member of its U-13 team and has been with the club since, currently playing at the U-16 level. She was always playing up one to two years until last year, when U.S. Soccer went from the July 31 age date to the actual date of birth. While she played as a defensive midfielder on the U.S. team, Flammia plays in the attacking midfield position for her club.
“I am very competitive and motivated to be the best I can be. I love playing soccer and I love scoring goals,” Flammia said. “I love all aspects, including the tactical side, technical and mental.”
When she was 11 years old, the U.S. Soccer program started small training centers in the area.
“This was a place where top local girls would come together and train and be observed by U.S. scouts. This continued until I was U-14,” Flammia said. “I was then invited to regional training facilities. From there, I was choosing to attend a weeklong camp in California in Sept. 2017. That was my very first camp and I was 14 years old.”
She continued to attend camps from there, including one in January 2020.
“This was when I got asked to join the roster for England,” she said.
For Flammia, going to England to play soccer for the U.S. team was awesome.
“The atmosphere was exciting, because the soccer over in Europe, it’s one of the biggest sports,” she said. “It’s very competitive over there.”
Jill’s dad David went with her, and he described the weather as “rainy and cold.”
“I think I saw the sun come out right when we were boarding our airplane to come back to the United States,” he said laughing. “But she had a blast.”
Jill and her teammates did get to go see a professional soccer game while over there, and with a chuckle, she described it as very fun and loud. But overall, it was a business trip. Their focus throughout, she said, was on training and preparing for the games. They trained at Loughborough College and played all three of their games at the picturesque St. George’s Park, home to England’s men’s and women’s national teams.
Jill was one of nine players to represent her own state on the U.S. Girls National U-16 team. The other sole representatives were from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Florida and Washington State. The remaining 11 team members hailed from California.
She knew many of her teammates from previous camps, and she enjoyed being with them for 10 days in England.
“And playing other countries was fun and unique, because everyone was speaking in native tongue, and they played just as hard as us to represent their country,” Flammia said. “They increased the level of competition that I would not normally see back home.”
She described that level of competition as “very high and intense.”
“At U-16, I felt like I was playing at a college-level competition and the speed of play and the movement on and off the ball was very fast,” she said. “I loved it a lot.”
The tournament further bolstered her focus on improving her game, her fitness and her leadership. As of now, she’s looking forward to the Elite Clubs National League championships in late June.
“My goals would be to win the championship and continue training at the highest level,” she said, “and hopefully get invited back to camp.”
