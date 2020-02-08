The path to home ownership can be challenging, but one local organization is working to help local families get there.
Habitat for Humanity of Goochland County is currently accepting potential homeowner applications for its 25th home, set to begin construction in May of 2020.
“Habitat of Goochland builds strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter,” said The Reverend Sandra Taylor-Smith, President of the Board of Directors. “We serve those living in substandard and inadequate housing by providing them with a safe, decent and affordable new place to call home. “
Habitat Goochland leverages volunteer labor and donations of funding and materials to build homes that are then sold to partner families for no profit. The sale is financed with an affordable, no-interest 30-year mortgage. Mortgage payments are then recycled to build more homes.
“Many people have the misconception that the homes built by Habitat of Goochland are given away,” said Taylor-Smith. “In fact, our homeowners make a down payment, pay a monthly mortgage and work alongside our volunteers to complete ‘sweat equity’ hours during the construction phase,” she adds. “The ideal applicant(s) should not only have a housing need but the financial and personal capacity to be a homeowner.”
The Family Selection Committee chooses individuals/families for home ownership based on the following qualifications:
Must have a housing need. For example, overcrowding, financial constraints, unsafe or unsanitary conditions.
Must have lived in Goochland County for at least one year.
Must have a steady, annual income between $24,000 - $50,000 per year, which is between 25 percent - 75 percent of Goochland County’s medium household annual income.
Must have a demonstrated record of financial responsibility that can be verified by credit reports, references from neighbors, employers, friends and landlords.
Must be able to make mortgage, insurance and tax payments of $400-$500 per month. These payments must be made on time.
Must be able to pay a down payment of approximately $1,500 plus $500 for first year insurance and taxes.
Must be willing to partner with Habitat by volunteering at least 300 hours of sweat equity on the construction of their house.
Must be willing to attend Homeowner Education financial education classes.
Individuals or families wishing to receive an application are asked to email Executive Director, Beth Moore at bmoorecreative@comcast.net or call (804) 784-2635.
All qualified applicants for housing, employment or any other association with Habitat for Humanity of Goochland County, Inc. will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex or national origin.
