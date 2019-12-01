Goochland Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Harrison Hankins insists that his service to the community is nothing out of the ordinary, and is simply in keeping with what he and his fellow law enforcement officers do every day.
Plenty of others, however, beg to differ.
Last month, for the second year in a row, Hankins was awarded the Deputy of the Year honor by the Dewitt Clinton Masonic Lodge #141.
“I was very surprised,” Hankins admitted about learning that he had earned the award once again.
Hankins was nominated by Goochland County Sheriff Jim Agnew, who was himself honored with the Community Builders award from the Grand Lodge of Virginia AF and AM for his 28 years of service to Goochland County.
By this point, Hankins is no stranger to being singled out for his commitment to serving the public good.
A Goochland High School graduate and decorated former active duty Marine who served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, Hankins spent several years working with the Boy Scouts of America organization after leaving the military.
He was drawn to law enforcement work, he explained, because it seemed like a good way to continue helping his community.
In 2017, he was honored with a Bronze Valor Award during the 28th Annual Valor Awards ceremony at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, after helping to save the life of a man trapped in a burning vehicle.
Hankins says he has never doubted his choice to make law enforcement his career, and says he particularly enjoys that no two days are ever the same.
Hankins said he also appreciates the fact that by focusing on areas such as narcotics investigations he and his fellow officers are able to prevent other crimes — such as break-ins — that would likely stem from drug activity.
In addition to his regular day-to-day duties, Hankins said one of the most enjoyable parts of his job is organizing the annual Kids Fish Day, a free event he founded two years ago to help give local kids the opportunity to enjoy a day of fishing.
Last year’s event drew over 200 kids to the county’s Boy Scout camp on Maidens Rd, all of whom received a free rod donated by Cabela’s
