Goochland County School Board member Elizabeth Hardy was presented with the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Advocate for Education Award at the closing session of the VSBA Annual Convention on Nov. 22.
This award recognizes school board members who have demonstrated significant and outstanding leadership, commitment, and contribution to public education that has had an impact on their region and the Commonwealth, and who have shown active involvement in local, state, and federal advocacy on behalf of their division, VSBA, and public education. This is the fifth year the award has been presented.
“Mrs. Hardy is the epitome of advocacy for Goochland’s students, staff and community,” said John Wright, Chair of the Goochland County School Board. “She effectively connects with legislators and parents with equal grace, always finding a way to both hear and be heard. There is no doubt in my mind that her efforts have made a positive impact on education across the Commonwealth.”
Hardy has been a dedicated and passionate advocate for public education the past seven and a half years in her role as a School Board member for Goochland County Public Schools, working hard to advocate for school issues with local government officials. She meets several times each year with the Chair, Vice-Chair, and County Administrator to share the accomplishments of the local schools and to discuss the ongoing challenges and needs of the school division, including future capital needs.
Hardy also meets several times each year with local legislators to share concerns and make requests.
She has received the award of distinction each year since 2015, and has served on the VSBA board of directors for the past five years.
The Virginia School Boards Association, a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards, promotes excellence in public education through advocacy, training, and services. The Association offers conferences, information, training, and counseling designed to meet the needs of the Commonwealth’s educational leaders.
