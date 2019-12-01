Tucked away in a bend on Shallow Well Road, Goochland’s Hebron Presbyterian may look at first like a quaint little country church.
Stop in for a visit, however, and it’s soon plain to see that Hebron’s reach goes far beyond the confines of its own little bucolic plot of land.
Just a year after celebrating the 175th anniversary of the church’s founding, the small but active church membership of around 70 shows no signs of slowing down.
“One of the things I have come to appreciate is that we have a very active, very involved congregation,” explained Pastor Connie Weaver, who came to Hebron two years ago after serving in Asheboro, North Carolina. “This is a place where you know people, and people know you — it really does feel like a family.”
The list of ways church members give back includes partnering with GoochlandCares, hosting multi-site service days, and supporting outreach projects such as Operation Christmas Child.
Hebron members are actively involved in educational and agricultural efforts in Niger as well, and are currently sponsoring 60 students who are able to attend school thanks to the church’s support.
While church members have developed a passion for outreach, Weaver explains that the church also represents a place where many people from near and far have found a spiritual home.
“This is the kind of place where, if people don’t see you at church, they call and check on you,” Weaver says.
Of course, keeping the church functioning and moving forward is the work of many hands, Weaver points out, and the dedication of both staff and volunteers has been an essential part of Hebron’s success.
Among those who help support the church’s efforts are Lori Alford, who directs the church’s Christian Education department, and Markus Compton, who heads up the church’s celebrated music program.
Weaver says maintaining a focus on community service remains absolutely essential, and is a major part of the church’s core mission.
At the end of the day, “That’s what the church is for,” Weaver said. “We are here to learn about Christ, but the other part of that is what we do with that, and how we carry that forth.”
Hebron Presbyterian Church will be celebrating the Christmas season with a tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 6, featuring carols, hot chocolate and plenty of merriment. The event begins at 7 p.m.
Hebron is located at 1040 Shallow Well Rd. For more information on the many ongoing programs at the church, visit www.hebronpresbyterian.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.