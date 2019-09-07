The Goochland Christmas Mother Association has announced that Robin Lee Hillman has been selected to serve as Christmas Mother for the 2019 campaign. A Goochland native, Robin is passionate about serving her community.
“I am so honored to be asked to serve the families of Goochland County as this year’s Christmas Mother” Robin said in a recent interview. “I have always thought this was such a special program, helping those in our community during Christmas, bringing some of the joy of the season to those in need.”
And Hillman and her family also know that joy can be received from serving others.
“My first involvement with the Christmas Mother Program was around 1996 or so when I coordinated adopting several families for work,” Hillman recalled. “My son, who was about 7 at the time, helped me make the deliveries to the families. One of the mother’s was so thankful she gave my son a Christmas ornament. We’ve always cherished that ornament. Every year since then, we have hung it on our Christmas tree.”
Hillman’s community minded spirit started in high school when she joined Goochland Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services as a volunteer. During her 36 years of volunteer service with Goochland Fire – Rescue, Hillman found her passion for emergency and disaster preparedness. She was instrumental in the establishment of Goochland’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program in 2004 following the impact to Goochland from Hurricane Isabel in 2003. Following the implementation of the CERT program, she received a Certificate of Distinguished Service Award from the Commonwealth of Virginia and Virginia’s Department of Emergency Management. More recently in 2015, she received the Goochland Fire-Rescue Chief’s Award serving as Goochland’s Deputy Emergency Service Coordinator.
While finishing her Data Processing degree in 1984, Hillman began her career at National Card Control, Inc., located at that time on Cardwell Road. Thirty-five years later, she still works for the same company now known as cxLoyalty in Henrico County. Through the years, she has had many roles at the company such as Computer Operator, Programmer, Business Analyst, Data Processing Manager and Contact Center Manager. Of the many hats she has worn, she most enjoys her current role as Senior Director of Global Continuity, Crisis Management and Security Awareness where she can focus on emergency and disaster preparedness from both a local and global perspective.
Hillman has also been serving her community as a Rotarian since 2015. She quickly took a leadership role and recently completed a term as their 2018-2019 President. During the district awards ceremony this past July, the Rotary Club of Goochland was recognized by Rotary District 7600 for their service contributions with the Community Service Award and she as President received the Rotary District Governor’s Circle Award.
Hillman attributes her ability to serve her community as a very active volunteer to her loving family, all of whom share her desire to help those in need. Hillman and husband Tom live on Route 6 just east of the Courthouse area. Tom is a volunteer Captain at the fire-rescue station in Crozier and is an IT Specialist for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. They have two children, Philip and Kaitlyn. Philip is a fourth-generation firefighter and is a Lieutenant with Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management. Kaitlyn is a Behavioral Therapist with Dominion Youth Services.
Hillman asks that local businesses, schools, churches and organizations get involved and join her in supporting The Christmas Mother Association, which provides food, clothing, and toys for children and families in need who might not otherwise experience the holiday season.
“The board and I are so pleased to have Robin represent our organization this year. We are looking forward to working with her as she raises awareness of the needs in our community,” said Cindie Valentine, association president.
The Goochland Christmas Mother program has been serving the community since 1963. The Christmas Mother Association also announced key dates for the coming year. Applications for assistance will be taken on two Saturdays: Nov. 2 and 9 from 9 a.m. – noon at the Goochland High School Cafeteria, 3250 River Road West.
Applicants should bring their driver’s license or other identification with proof of residence in Goochland County. Applicants should also bring their recent pay stubs, WIC or SSI stubs. Applicants who qualify for assistance from Social Services will qualify for Christmas Mother assistance.
Volunteers are needed for Shopping Day, which will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Shoppers are given wish lists and information needed to help select items for individuals and families. Shopping will start at 7 a.m. at the Wal-Mart in Short Pump and will end in the early afternoon. Shoppers can stay all morning or just a few hours. Wrapping of gift items will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. until early afternoon at the Central High School Complex (formerly Old Goochland Middle School) at 2748 Dogtown Road. Adults and children are invited to help.
Families, churches, civic groups, and businesses that wish to do more can adopt a family. For more information on adoptions, please inquire by e-mail: info@goochlandchristmasmother.org or call the Christmas Mother Hotline at (804) 556-3411.
Check the Christmas Mother’s Facebook page for keeping up with the activities of the organization and to find helpful links for online contributions and other tools. It can be found at facebook.com/goochlandchristmasmother.
Donations to this year’s Christmas Mother fund can also be sent via check to: Goochland Christmas Mother, P.O. Box 322, Goochland, VA 23063 or through PayPal on the web site.
Go to www.goochlandchristmasmother.org for more information about the Goochland Christmas Mother program.
