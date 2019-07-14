On Saturday, July 20, the Friends of the Goochland Library and Goochland County Historical Society will present Robin Traywick Williams at the Goochland Branch of the Pamunkey Regional Library. At 1 p.m., Williams will present her newest book, The Key to the Quarter Pole. Williams is a humor writer and speaker who earned her M.A. from Hollins University and spent five years as a feature writer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She served six years as chairman of the Virginia Racing Commission during the early years of horse racing in Virginia. Williams has published two collections of humorous newspaper columns, Chivalry; Thy Name is Bubba, and Bush Hogs and Other Swine. She lives in Virginia on a “farmette” with her husband and her menagerie of cats, dogs and horses.

The talk will be held at the Goochland Library, 3075 River Rd. West, in Goochland, and copies of the book will be available for purchase after the presentation.

