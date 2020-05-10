Like most people these days, I have been keeping an ever- growing list of all the things I am looking forward to doing once COVID-19 is safely behind us. I want to eat in restaurants again, of course, and enjoy get-togethers with friends. I want to go the movies and get a haircut and shake hands with people. But mostly, however, I think I just want to travel again.
Mind you, I’m not really talking here about international travel or visiting any place exotic. In fact, some of the most pleasant and memorable trips I’ve ever taken have been the ones that were accomplished entirely by car, mostly on back roads that wound through the small one-stoplight (or no-stoplight) places that aren’t usually featured on postcards.
Some of my favorites have been the quirky spots like Baker, Nevada (self-described “Gateway to Death Valley” and once home to the Bun Boy Motel and Restaurant) or Radium Springs, New Mexico, (population 1, 699) where I once stopped at a tiny diner and learned that Douglas MacArthur had called nearby Fort Seldon home as a boy, when his father was the Post Commander there.
If you happen to ever make a swing through South Dakota, be sure to keep your eye out for the town of Gettysburg. Inscribed on the welcome sign, to I’m sure more than one motorist’s delight, are the words "Gettysburg, SD: Where the battle wasn’t.” Another favorite sign? The one posted in Happy, Texas, dubbed “the town without a frown.”
As you may have heard, Goochland County will soon have its very own welcome center in the Courthouse area, when the county’s Historical Society takes over the space previously used by the Tucker’s Tots children’s center. The Goochland History Center will serve as place for visitors to get a sense of the county’s fascinating past, as well as learn more about the lives of those who shaped it. It will also serve to point out all of the many highlights visitors to the county might enjoy during their stay.
As many residents certainly are, I’m looking forward to being able to see what facets of Goochland life the center’s curators choose to highlight: Dahlgren’s Raid? Gold mining? Maybe a look back at some of the county’s more quirky urban legends? The Devil Monkey, perhaps?
Yes, Baker may have Bun Boy (as well as the world’s tallest thermometer) and Cottonwood, Idaho has a Beagle-shaped motel. But surely Goochland can come up with something that will stay in people’s minds long after they leave.
Do you have an opinion on what features and attractions should make the local highlight reel? Send them to rryan@goochlandgazette.com.
We can’t wait to hear what you come up with.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.