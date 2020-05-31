As our community continues to inch toward the day when daily life returns to normal, we here at the Goochland Gazette thought it might be a good time to show some appreciation for some of the people who have shined brightest through these recent dark times.
Among the awards we would like to present:
The “I Certainly Wasn’t Expecting This, But I’m Going To Roll Up My Sleeves And Get It Done As Best I Can” award goes to all of the parents in Goochland who suddenly found themselves recast in the role of home school teachers, short-order cooks and multitasking miracle workers thanks to COVID-19.
The “Essential Excellence” award goes to all of the people who do not have the option of staying home and out of harm’s way — from the pharmacists to the grocery store workers to the roadwork crews — who make sure that the wheels keep turning and the disruptions to everyone else’s daily lives are easier to bear.
The “Courage In the Face of Adversity” award goes to all of the men and women in the health and public safety fields — from our doctors and nurses to our first responders — who have been working heroically every day, often putting their own personal safety at risk, to treat the sick, heal the wounded, and protect the community during a time of tremendous fear and anxiety.
And finally, last but certainly not least, we would like to present our “Unsung Hero” award to every single man, woman and child who has made any kind of sacrifice, large or small, in order to help someone else make it through this difficult time. Maybe you held your tongue in the grocery store when another shopper was rude. Maybe you brought an elderly neighbor groceries or donated your stimulus check. Maybe you wore a mask even though it was uncomfortable, or bought something you didn’t actually need so that you could support a local small business. Whatever you did, please know that it mattered, and that you made a difference, and that your community owes you a debt of gratitude. We may not be able to present you with a shiny gold statuette just yet, but rest assured you’ve earned one.
