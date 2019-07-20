The James River Master Naturalists (JRMN), in conjunction with Powhatan State Park, is offering a Native Tree Hike every Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. this summer. The one-hour hike, led by Master Naturalists, uses the Old Cabin Trail to help participants learn how to identify up to 25 native trees. Participants learn how each tree benefits wildlife and society. After a $5 parking fee for each automobile, the hike itself is free to anyone of any age to participate. Those interested in the joining the hike are asked to show up at the shelters at the Picnic Area of Powhatan State Park at 2 p.m. , to wear appropriate shoes for hiking, and to bring sufficient water to maintain hydration. Those who have a group that would like to participate are asked to contact Don Smith (Owlorchardva@gmail.com) to insure that the hike is appropriately staffed or to schedule a hike at a more convenient time for their group. Those with a disability who desire assistance or accommodation are asked to notify Smith at (804) 514-9857 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
For those interested in becoming a Master Naturalist, the JRMN chapter is offering training classes this fall. Visit https://jamesrivermasternaturalists.wordpress.com/training for more information.
