The Goochland County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday, Jan. 7, to elect District 1 Supervisor Susan F. Lascolette as Chair and District 3 Supervisor John Lumpkins, Jr. as Vice-Chair for 2020.
Lascolette is serving as the board’s chair for the second time. She most recently held the post in 2015. She succeeds former District 2 Supervisor Manuel Alvarez Jr. in the position.
“I am honored and humbled to serve the citizens of Goochland as Chair of the Board of Supervisors,” said Lascolette. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve and I pledge to do my duty and fulfill the oath I have taken as supervisor. The county’s commitment to excellence remains steadfast as we embark on a new year and new decade.”
The Board of Supervisors also approved their 2020 meeting schedule during the meeting on Tuesday, and a copy of the schedule is available at http://www.goochlandva.us/158/Board-of-Supervisors.
In an effort to be more transparent and citizen-friendly, the Board of Supervisors adopted amended rules of procedures to change the time of their afternoon meetings to 2 p.m. and evening meetings to 6 p.m. allowing earlier opportunities to provide input at the evening meeting and public hearings.
In addition, it is the board’s intention not to begin public hearings after 11 p.m.
Any public hearing not conducted because it would have begun after 11 p.m. can be carried over and heard on a Reserved Date or rescheduled to another earliest possible convenient date.
Goochland’s Board of Supervisors regularly meets at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, the third Tuesday of each month serves as a Reserved Date for meetings.
Additional budget related meetings and public hearings are scheduled from February through April.
Meetings are held in the County Administration Building Board Meeting Room (Room 250), 1800 Sandy Hook Road unless otherwise noted and noticed.
For more information, call (804) 556-5811 or go to http://goochlandva.us/158/Board-of-Supervisors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.